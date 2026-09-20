Florida State-Alabama is delayed again by lightning in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Lightning halted No. 10 Alabama’s game against Florida State with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter and the Seminoles leading 21-13 on Saturday.

Officials cleared the field for the second weather delay of the day. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time, had been pushed back nearly two hours by thunderstorms in the area.

Alabama had just cut into Florida State’s lead with Keelon Russell’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Cedarian Morgan. The score capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:06. The Seminoles were set to receive the ensuing kickoff when play stopped.

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels had thrown for 156 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score. Ousmane Kromah added a 12-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles built a 21-6 lead.

Russell had completed 14 of 19 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Connor Talty made 32- and 43-yard field goals for Alabama’s first six points.

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By HENRY SKLAR

Associated Press