Bennett scores 4 TDs in 36-19 Baylor win over Louisiana Tech

WACO, Texas (AP) — Backup quarterback Nate Bennett threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score to help Baylor defeat Louisiana Tech 36-19 on Saturday.

Bennett, who started in place of Florida transfer DJ Lagway for the second straight week, completed 21 of 24 passes as the Bears (2-1) won their second consecutive game following a season-opening, neutral-site loss to Auburn.

Lagway suffered an ankle injury in Baylor’s 17-16 loss to the Tigers on Sept. 5.

Bears head coach Dave Aranda said he was hoping for a cleaner game against the Bulldogs (1-2), who entered as three-touchdown underdogs by oddsmakers.

“I’ve been really coaching to try to achieve that,” Aranda said. “I really wanted to have the errors and the mental mistakes and the Baylor-beating-Baylor stuff behind us moving into Big 12 play. Unfortunately, we’re still carrying it with us.”

Baylor’s offensive line protected Bennett well on all three of his touchdown passes, and he placed those balls in a bread basket. In the second quarter, he hit Louis Brown IV on a deep pattern where Brown lost the Bulldogs’ secondary with a double move for a 51-yard score.

In the third quarter, North Carolina transfer Jayden McGowan hauled in a 43-yard scoring strike when Bennet put the perfect touch on a fade route down the right side. Bennett’s final scoring toss also went to McGowan, who made a defender miss on his way to the end zone from 36 yards out in the fourth.

“Real beautiful balls by Nate — the touch he has on the deep ball is a special thing,” Aranda said. “He has a real quick throwing motion, and it just takes off.”

Bennett scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown on Baylor’s opening drive.

Louisiana Tech also scored on its first drive, a 15-play, 75-yard march that ended with Andrew Burnette’s 2-yard direct snap run.

After the Bears scored 22 unanswered points, the Bulldogs tacked on two more scores on backup Trey Kukuk’s 19-yard touchdown toss to Eli Finley and Jalen Mickens’ 2-yard scoring rush, making it 29-19 in the fourth.

Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie expressed frustration with the Bulldogs’ ability to only score three touchdowns in six red zone trips. Louisiana Tech missed a field goal, threw an interception and coughed up a fumble in its unsuccessful trips.

“We have to kick field goals better; we have to protect the ball better,” Cumbie said. “There’s a lot of things to clean up from the standpoint of this performance.”

Kukuk started in place of Blake Baker, who was ruled out pregame with a hand injury. He completed 25 of 44 passes for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 11 times for 75 yards.

New weapon unlocked

Aranda said in recent weeks he’s been looking for a consistent secondary receiver to emerge alongside Gavin Freeman, who erupted for over 100 yards receiving in the first two weeks.

McGowan might be the option Aranda’s looking for. After catching four passes for 80 yards last week, McGowan caught two passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

“He’s one of the guys to come back from so much (adversity), so for him to have the confidence to make plays is really cool to see,” Aranda said.

The Takeaway

Louisiana Tech: A week after missing a 54-yarder against then-No. 8 LSU, Kaegan Kent has still not made a field goal for the Bulldogs. Kent missed a 34-yard attempt late in the second quarter, which sailed way off the mark four snaps after missing a 37-yarder negated by an offsides penalty.

Baylor: As the Bears’ offensive line remains a work in progress, their run game has struggled to produce. Baylor churned out 164 yards rushing, but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. The offense must find a way to strike better balance as the Bears enter Big 12 action.

Up next

Louisiana Tech: Has a bye week before hosting Army on Oct. 3.

Baylor: Opens Big 12 play by hosting Colorado next Saturday.

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By Michael Haag

Associated Press