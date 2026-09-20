Kyle Lowe guides SE Louisiana past UL Monroe 38-35 for 1st win over FBS team since 2003

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kyle Lowe threw two touchdown passes to help Southeast Louisiana hold on for a 38-35 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Lowe completed 18 of 25 passes for 155 yards for the Lions (2-2), a Championship Subdivision team who beat a Bowl Subdivision team for the first time since reinstating their football program in 2003. They were 0-35 against upper-division teams entering play.

The senior connected with Lonnie Shinn for a 31-yard touchdown for the lone score of the first quarter. He had a 3-yard scoring toss to Tristan Goodly in the second, and Kyree Paul followed with a 17-yard touchdown run to help SE Louisiana take a 24-13 lead into halftime.

Dkhai Joseph ran a punt back 78 yards for a score and a 31-13 advantage in the third quarter, and Richard McKneely added an 11-yard score on an interception return to up the lead to 18 on the first play of the fourth..

Derrick Jameson had two second-half touchdown runs for the Warhawks (0-3) and backup Aidan Armenta fired a 47-yard scoring strike to Nic Trujillo to get UL Monroe within three with 3:03 left but no closer.

Carlisle made his second start and threw his first two touchdown passes in the second quarter — a 17-yarder to Parker Fulghum and an 8-yarder to Trujillo. But the sophomore lost a fumble and was replaced by Aidan Armenta after his second interception — McKneely’s pick-6.

Carlisle totaled 183 yards on 19-for-24 passing, and Armenta completed 8 of 14 for 132 yards.

Up next

SE Louisiana: At Western Illinois on Saturday.

UL Monroe: At Northwestern State on Saturday.

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