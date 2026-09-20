Ashley Westwood has goal, assist as Charlotte beats DC United 2-1 to extend unbeaten streak to 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Westwood had a goal and an assist following a one-match suspension and Charlotte FC completed a season sweep of D.C. United with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night, extending its unbeaten streak to eight.

Kristijan Kahlina matched his career high with 10 saves for Charlotte (12-7-7) at the end of a three-match road trip. The club is 5-0-3 during its unbeaten run. Kahlina also had 10 saves in a season-opening 1-1 draw at St. Louis City.

Westwood scored from well outside the box in the 22nd minute to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead that stood through halftime. The captain — along with David Schnegg — sat out the club’s 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati for yellow-card accumulation before netting his third goal.

Defender Lucas Bartlett used an assist from Keisuke Kurokawa — following a yellow card on Schnegg — to tie it 1-all with a header two minutes into the second half. Bartlett’s goal was his third this season and his fifth in 86 appearances with DC United (6-8-11).

Charlotte regained the lead in the 71st minute when Westwood set up Allan Saint-Maximin for his first goal in his eighth league appearance. The assist was a career-high ninth for the 36-year-old in his fourth MLS season.

Sean Johnson stopped five shots on goal for DC United, which entered with a 1-0-2 record following a 3-1 home loss to Charlotte on Aug. 22.

Up next

Charlotte: Hosts Chicago Fire on Saturday.

DC: At Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

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