Martinez leads Guardians against the Athletics following 4-hit performance

Athletics (61-94, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (80-75, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-11, 6.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (13-8, 3.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 235 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -236, Athletics +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Athletics after Angel Martinez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Cleveland is 80-75 overall and 40-40 at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The Athletics have a 61-94 record overall and a 32-48 record in road games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has a .290 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 28 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Martinez is 13 for 39 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 22 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .265 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 9 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (back), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg)

Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press