UCLA stays unbeaten with a 54-3 drubbing of hapless Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ta’Shawn James and Scooter Jackson returned interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter, and UCLA dominated Maryland 54-3 on Saturday.

Wayne Knight ran for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins, who enter their open date undefeated under new coach Bob Chesney. UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) led 20-3 after the first half and then extended its margin as rain began to fall harder in the final two quarters.

After a loss last week to Virginia Tech, Maryland coach Michael Locksley entered the game under increasing pressure, and the Terrapins (2-2, 0-1) responded with a desultory showing. They tried to establish the run early on, when the weather wasn’t that bad yet. That failed miserably, and Malik Washington threw four interceptions when Maryland tried to pass.

UCLA’s first three touchdowns came on direct snaps to non-quarterbacks. Knight took one 45 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-1 to open the scoring in the second quarter. Anthony Woods made it 14-0 with a 1-yard run off a direct snap, and the crowd was really disgruntled when Maryland’s next drive began with two runs for minus-4 yards.

Jaivian Thomas ran 3 yards for a touchdown on a direct snap to make it 20-0.

James’ interception return for a TD went 39 yards, and Jackson’s was 65 yards after Washington and his receiver were clearly not on the same page.

Nico Iamaleava threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Mizell in the fourth, and Troy Leigber added a 63-yard TD run.

The takeaway

UCLA: This wasn’t the type of weather the Bruins usually see in California, but they handled it fine. So far Chesney has made the transition to a new coaching staff look seamless at UCLA.

Maryland: Wanting balance is understandable, but Maryland’s attempts to establish the run left Washington in some difficult third-down situations. The Terps failed to convert their first nine third downs.

Up next

UCLA: Off next week before playing at Oregon on Oct. 10.

Maryland: At Nebraska next Saturday.

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By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer