Michigan’s luck ran out and Iowa took advantage of seconds on its side in 20-19 win at the Big House

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s luck ran out.

And, Iowa rubbed it in.

Hank Brown connected with Reece Vander Zee on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes a 20-19 win over the 18th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday.

Iowa had 2 seconds on the clock for the final snap of a 91-yard, game-winning drive. The Hawkeyes took advantage of the time, three weeks after Michigan was given a second to attempt a second Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan in a controversial finish in the same stadium.

As the Hawkeyes celebrated in a stunned Big House, they poked fun at college football’s winningest team.

“ NO EXTRA TIME NECESSARY,” Iowa’s football program posted on social media.

The Wolverines made costly mistakes in all three phases of the game to lose for the first time under coach Kyle Whittingham.

After penalties were a problem in the first two games of the season, Michigan was flagged eight times for 75 yards.

One penalty, in particular, was a killer for the maize and blue.

On the Hawkeyes’ last drive, Brown threw an incomplete pass on third-and-12 from his 40.

Instead of facing a fourth down, they had a first down at the Michigan 45 with 19 seconds left because fifth-year defensive back Zeke Berry pushed receiver Tony Diaz out of bounds and was called for unnecessary roughness.

“I didn’t really say anything to him because he’s an old enough guy to understand that’s a stupid penalty,” sixth-year defensive back Rod Moore said. “But you got to be smarter.”

Michigan’s defense, which kept Iowa’s offense scoreless for three quarters, had the last chance to make enough plays to hold on for the win.

The offense and special teams, too, wasted opportunities earlier in the game for the Wolverines to stay undefeated.

While sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood had his best game, completing 17 of 28 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, he threw an interception at the Iowa 2 in the third quarter. That was one of the missed opportunities for the offense, which went 2 of 4 in the red zone.

After Underwood threw his first of two touchdown passes to JJ Buchanan late in the first quarter, the Wolverines did not touch Braeden Jackson on a 99-yard kickoff return.

In the end, Michigan had one more shot to make a stop to seal the win and failed.

Brown, though, didn’t want to bite when asked if the victory was justice for Western Michigan.

“I’m not going to speak on that,” he said after a chuckle.

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By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer