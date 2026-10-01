Big Ten schedule has No. 14 Iowa attempting to beat Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks

Things to watch this weekend in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 5 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Iowa heads home to face the fifth-ranked Buckeyes after winning 20-19 at then-No. 18 Michigan on the game’s final play. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith had four touchdown catches to match a program single-game record in a 42-19 victory over Illinois and he has a Bowl Subdivision-leading 154.3 yards receiving per game.

The Hawkeyes are seeking to beat Michigan and Ohio State in the same season for just the second time ever. Iowa won 28-14 over both teams in 1962, though the Hawkeyes finished just 4-5 that season.

Iowa’s last win over Ohio State was a 55-24 rout in 2017. They have met twice since, with Ohio State winning 54-10 in 2022 and 35-7 in 2024.

The undercard

Penn State (3-1, 0-1) at Northwestern (2-1, 0-1), Friday, 8 p.m. (Fox)

This game marks the debut of Ryan Field, Northwestern’s $850 million stadium that seats 35,000.

The two teams are coming off very different kinds of losses. Northwestern went to Indiana and gave the defending national champions a battle before falling 29-23. Penn State blew a 17-0 lead at home and lost 24-20 to Wisconsin after allowing two touchdowns in the last four minutes.

Michigan (3-1, 0-1) at Minnesota (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, noon (Fox)

This marks the 100th time these two programs have faced off for the Little Brown Jug. Michigan leads the series 78-25-3, including a 74-23-2 mark when the jug has been at stake.

Impact players

— Indiana RB Lee Beebe stepped in for an injured Turbo Richard and rushed for 203 yards against Northwestern.

— Wisconsin TE Jacob Harris’ 72-yard score to put the Badgers ahead against Penn State was the longest touchdown catch by a Big Ten tight end in a conference game since Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins also had a 72-yarder in a 44-41 double-overtime loss to Indiana in 2019.

— Oregon RB Dierre Hill Jr. ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and also caught four passes for 105 yards in a 41-27 win at then-No. 12 Southern California. Hill was the first Oregon running back to have over 100 yards receiving in a game since De’Anthony Thomas in 2012.

Inside the numbers

Smith is one of three Big Ten receivers tied for the FBS lead in touchdown catches with seven each. The others are Rutgers’ KJ Duff and Illinois’ Collin Dixon. … Iowa is allowing just 8 points per game, the lowest average of any FBS team. The Hawkeyes have given up three touchdowns over their first four games. … When Wisconsin erased a 17-0 deficit to win at Penn State, it marked the first time any Big Ten team had beaten a ranked opponent on the road after trailing by 10-plus points in the fourth quarter since Ohio State’s 27-26 victory at No. 9 Penn State back in 2018. Wisconsin trailed Penn State 20-10 in the fourth quarter. … No. 23 UCLA scored on interception returns from Ta’Shawn James and Scooter Jackson in its 54-3 blowout of Maryland. It’s the first time UCLA had a game with multiple touchdowns on interception returns since a 28-20 victory at Virginia in 2014.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer