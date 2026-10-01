USC star guard JuJu Watkins named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

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ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — USC star guard JuJu Watkins has been named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

The senior was selected on Thursday by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.

Watkins missed last season recovering from knee surgery after being named Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

She and Michigan forward Olivia Olson were unanimous picks by coaches on the preseason all-conference team.

Rounding out the first team were Illinois’ Berry Wallace, Iowa’s Ava Heiden, Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa, Michigan’s Syla Swords, Nebraska’s Britt Prince, Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge, USC’s Jazzy Davidson and Washington’s Sayvia Sellers.

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