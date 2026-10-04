Ashton Daniels sets Florida State quarterback record with 5 rushing TDs in 38-7 rout of Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ashton Daniels had five rushing touchdowns, setting a record for a Florida State quarterback, and the Seminoles had 10 sacks in a 38-7 rout of Virginia on Saturday.

After losses to ranked opponents SMU and Alabama, the Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned a resounding victory and their first over a Power 4 team in 2026.

“Very proud of our team, the team, coaches, everybody involved with the program,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It wasn’t just one week. It’s been our process. Working to get better. We’ve experienced some real challenges in the early part of our season. But also seen some incredible work from our players.”

Daniels ran 17 times for a career-best 136 yards and completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards with an interception. His capabilities as a passer have been questioned, but Daniels still completed 63 percent of his passes while averaging eight yards per carry.

“We went out there and showed our capabilities tonight and who this team really is,” Daniels said. “Coming into it, I didn’t really think I was going to be running the ball like that. But it ended up happening.”

The Seminoles held Virginia (3-2, 1-1) to 37 yards on 40 carries. Virginia came into the game among the top 40 rushing teams in the FBS, averaging 192.8 yards rushing.

Florida State also recorded 10 sacks after producing seven sacks in the first four games. Defensive end Rylan Kennedy (two sacks) and linebacker Chris Jones (1.5 sacks) led the Seminoles.

“Incredible effort,” Norvell said. “Incredible application of technique and fundamentals.”

Da’Shawn Martin caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Beau Pribula in the first quarter for Virginia. Pribula was under constant pressure and completed just 14 of 32 passes for 168 yards.

“We missed some opportunities and when we needed to fully flip the momentum we couldn’t,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “We missed some tackles, missed some plays on offense, a couple of dropped balls. Before you know it the momentum had fully changed and we couldn’t get it flipped.”

Virginia lost its first true road game of the fall. The Cavaliers are 1-10 in road games in the series.

Ousmane Kromah had 17 carries for 80 yards rushing for the Seminoles. He has 80 or more yards in all five of Florida State’s games this season.

Sack party

Florida State hasn’t had a game with double-digit sacks this century, according to records by the school’s sports information department. The Seminoles had 11 sacks in a 1997 rout of Wake Forest.

The takeaway

Virginia: The Cavaliers punted seven times and went 0 for 4 on fourth downs in their worst offensive showing of 2026. Virginia had just 205 offensive yards.

Florida State: After opening the game with three straight punts, the Seminoles finished with 464 offensive yards. Florida State has scored 30 or more points in four of five games.

Up next

Virginia plays host to Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State travels to Louisville on Friday.

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By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press