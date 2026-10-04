Bailey’s career-high 373 yards passing, 2 TDs lead NC State past Louisville 31-28

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey threw for a career-high 373 yards and two touchdowns as N.C. State held on to beat Louisville 31-28 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight since a stunning last-second loss to Vanderbilt.

“It means a lot that I brought my best to this game today,” Bailey said. “I told my guys that I had them. I believe in them, and they believe in me. I just went to work today.”

Kanoah Vinesett’s 28-yard field goal with 5:30 left spelled the difference for the Wolfpack, who piled up 493 total yards.

Joshisa Trader led N.C. State with 92 yards on five catches, while Tyran Warren contributed a 34-yard touchdown grab.

“CJ played a hell of a football game,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “Really accurate downfield throws, and he took care of the football.”

Isaac Brown rushed for 125 yards on nine carries with a touchdown for Louisville (2-3, 1-2), which dropped its second straight. Keyjuan Brown added 88 yards and a score on eight carries. Tre Richardson had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches.

Lincoln Kienholz threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing.

“We fought hard to come back to give ourselves a chance and today was a turnover fest with the ball on the ground too much,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. “I know it’s raining in the first half. It’s wet and all that, but we’ve worked that all week.”

N.C. State led 28-14 in the third quarter following Will Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown run. After Louisville answered with a touchdown of its own, N.C. State looked poised to extend its lead back to double digits. The Wolfpack marched down to the Louisville 8 before Bailey was intercepted in the end zone by Kaleb Beasley.

Two plays later, Isaac Brown sprinted for a 70-yard touchdown to tie it.

Louisville made the first costly mistake, a fumble by Keyjuan Brown at the N.C. State 21-yard line late in the first quarter. The Wolfpack responded in methodical fashion as Bailey found Keenan Jackson for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 10-0.

The takeaway

Louisville: Kienholz was listed as questionable all week after getting hurt in last week’s loss to Wake Forest. But the senior showed no ill effects from the injury, helping the Cardinals gain 485 total yards. Keeping him healthy will be a priority with a short week on tap.

N.C. State: Second halves haven’t been kind lately. The Wolfpack can breathe a sigh of relief after surviving another dramatic finish.

Opportunity Knocks

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren commended linebacker Popo Aguirre, noting that earned his way into the team’s “Camera Club” with three fumble recoveries.

“If you’re a player that really cares about the team, when we freeze that thing at the end and the ball’s down, you ought to be in the Camera Club,” Doeren said. “You ought to have your body inside that end zone shot.”

Up next

Louisville: Hosts Florida St. on Friday.

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.

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By DOUG BONJOUR

Associated Press