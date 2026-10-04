Atkinson and Legree team for big passing day in Oregon State’s 56-26 win in Pac-12 opener

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw five touchdown passes, three to Jesse Legree, and Oregon State defeated Colorado State 56-26 on Saturday in a Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Atkinson found Legree down the right sideline for a 50-yarder to open the scoring. Legree turned a short pass into a 28-yard score to make it 38-14 at halftime. Legree’s 52-yard run-and-catch made it 56-26 with nine minutes remaining in the game.

Legree finished with 156 yards on five receptions. Legree, who had 240 yards in a 35-24 loss to Texas Tech on Sept. 12, became the third Beaver to reach 100 yards receiving in five straight games, joining Mike Haas (2005) and Brandin Cooks (2013).

Atkinson completed 30 of 34 passes for 413 yards, going over 300 yards for the fifth straight game, trailing only Sean Mannion, who had seven straight for Oregon State in 2013.

Oregon State (3-2, 1-0) outscored Colorado State 42-12 after the Rams had tied it 14 following a Beavers fumble early in the second quarter.

K’saan Farrar was 17-of-26 passing for 183 yards with a rushing and passing TD for the Rams (2-3, 0-1). Reginald Vick Jr. had 99 yards receiving.

Up next

Oregon State: home against San Diego State next Saturday.

Colorado State: home against San Jose State on Oct. 12.

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