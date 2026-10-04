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Johnson throws a pair of 4th-quarter TD passes to lift Georgia Southern past Coastal Carolina 31-24

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By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Max Johnson threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 31-24 on Saturday night in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Johnson hit River Helms with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 14:14 remaining to give Georgia Southern a 24-17 lead, then connected with Alex Taylor for a 14-yard score to make it 31-17 with 10:07 to play.

Deuce Bailey tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Karmello English for Coastal Carolina (1-4) to cap the scoring with 1:11 left.

Johnson finished 18-of-29 passing for 233 yards. He also threw a 23-yard touchdown to Zay Hilliard in the first quarter.

Weston Bryan added 88 yards rushing that included a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Georgia Southern (2-3).

Bailey completed 19 of 33 passes for 228 yards with two touchdown passes for the Chanticleers. English had five catches for 81 yards.

Up next

Georgia Southern: At James Madison on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina: At Marshall on Saturday.

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