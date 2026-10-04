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Aidan McCown, Lamar beats Northwestern State 42-14, extends Demons’ losing streak to 17 games

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By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Aidan McCown threw two touchdown passes and added one of Lamar’s four rushing touchdowns Saturday night and the Cardinals beat Northwestern State 42-14 to extend the longest active losing streak in Division-I football to 17 games.

Northwestern State (0-6, 0-3 Southland Conference), a member the Football Championship Subdivision, hasn’t won a game since a 20-10 victory over Alcorn State to open the 2025 season that ended the program’s 20-game skid.

McCown threw a short pass to LaDamion McDowell who raced to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown to give Lamar the lead for good with 4:41 left in the first quarter.

Zach Wilcke threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Webb in the first quarter for the Demons. Zay Davis took a pitch to the right, bent it back to the middle and raced untouched for a 24-yard TD that capped the scoring with 14:11 left in the game.

The Demons went 0 for 10 on third-down conversions in the first half and finished 2 of 17.

Lamar (4-1, 2-0) — No. 14 in the Stats Perform poll — has won three in a row since a 38-7 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette of the Football Bowl Subdivision on Sept. 5.

Jojo Uga ripped off a 45-yard TD run that opened the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game. Parker Jenkins added a 39-yard rushing touchdown and Cam Patterson’s 8-yard scoring run made it 42-7 about 3 1/2 minutes into the second half.

Up next

Northwestern State: Hosts McNeese State on Oct. 17.

Lamar: Hosts Incarnate Word next Saturday.

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