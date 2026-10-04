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Madsen, No. 22 Boise State beat Utah State 37-18 in the teams’ inaugural Pac-12 game

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By AP News
Utah St Boise St Football

Utah St Boise St Football

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BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen was 17-of-21 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Riley added two rushing touchdowns and No. 22 Boise State beat Utah State 37-18 on Saturday in the inaugural game as a member of the Pac-12 Conference for both teams.

Boise State (4-1) has won four in a row since a 34-27 loss to then-No. 2 Oregon in the season opener and made its season debut in the AP Top 25.

The Broncos have won 11 straight against Utah State and 12 in a row at home against the Aggies. Boise State leads the series 26-5, including 23-2 in conference play (previously in the Big West Conference, Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference).

Utah State (1-4) beat Troy 21-10 last Saturday to snap a five-game skid, which began with a 25-24 home loss to Boise State in the 2025 regular-season finale.

Boise State went 89 yards in just six plays on its opening drive and took a 7-0 lead on Riley’s 5-yard rushing TD. Jake Ripp returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-7 late in the second quarter.

Javen Jacobs rushed for a 63-yard gain and two plays later caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Grady Brosterhous in the second quarter. Kian Afrookhte made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to make it 28-10 at halftime.

Takeaways

Utah State: The Aggies’ three previous losses this season came against teams that went into Saturday with a combined record of 11-1: Idaho State (4-0), Washington (3-1) and Utah (4-0).

Boise State: The Broncos have won 90 consecutive games when they score 35-plus points, dating to a 36-35 home loss to TCU on Nov. 12, 2011.

Up next

Utah State: Hosts Washington State on Friday.

Boise State: Plays next Saturday at Fresno State.

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