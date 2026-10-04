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UCLA’s Lena Bilic to miss upcoming season with an ACL tear

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By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Bilic will miss the upcoming season for defending national champion UCLA because of an ACL tear.

The school announced her injury on Sunday without providing further details.

The sophomore guard/forward from Zagreb, Croatia, averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds while appearing in 33 games and playing 12 minutes a game.

“We are devastated for Lena,” coach Cori Close said in a statement. “She is such an important part of what we do here, and I know she’ll continue to be impactful for us through her recovery.”

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