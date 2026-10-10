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Pierre and Bryant each score in the 4th to help South Dakota beat Southern Illinois 31-10

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By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. ran for 138 yards and scored one of South Dakota’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Coyotes pulled away to beat Southern Illinois 31-10 on Saturday.

Wide receiver Tennel Bryant broke loose on a 44-yard touchdown run inside the first minute of the fourth quarter to stretch the South Dakota lead to 24-10. Pierre’s 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 8:31 to play.

Austyn Modrzewski completed 16 of 20 passes for 268 yards that included a 56-yard touchdown pass to Bryant in the second quarter. Quarterback Jackson Proctor also ran for a touchdown for South Dakota (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked tenth in the Stats Perform poll.

DJ Williams was 18-of-29 passing for 179 yards and threw a touchdown pass for No. 25 Southern Illinois (3-4, 1-2). Chandler Chapman had 21 carries for 86 yards rushing for the Salukis.

Up next

Southern Illinois: Hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

South Dakota: At Murray State on Saturday.

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