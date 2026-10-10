UCLA quarterback Iamaleava injured late in the first half against Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left Saturday’s game against No. 13 Oregon with a leg injury and did not start the second half as the Bruins led the Ducks.

A UCLA spokesperson said Iamaleava was doubtful to return with a leg injury.

Iamaleava left the game briefly in the second quarter following the injury timeout, was sidelined for one play, then returned, immediately threw an interception and did not start the second half. Bruins senior Ty Dieffenbach replaced Iamaleava in both instances.

Iamaleava completed 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards and threw two interceptions for No. 21 UCLA before he was hurt.

Dieffenbach transferred to UCLA after two years at Pittsburgh and a year at Cal Poly, where he started for the first time in college and was 9-for-162 and 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

On the play, Iamaleava escaped the pocket to his left, but was tackled by two Oregon players and grabbed his left leg before being surrounded by trainers. Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit, transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season from Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers to a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

Nico’s brother, Madden Iamaleava, is also rostered by the Bruins and appeared in a game against Ohio State in 2025 but did not throw a pass.

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By OWEN MURRAY

Associated Press