Tayven Jackson’s 5 touchdown passes lead the way and North Texas routs Charlotte 50-10

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tayven Jackson threw five touchdown passes, setting a personal best for the second consecutive game, and North Texas routed Charlotte 50-10 on Saturday.

Jackson’s previous high was four touchdown passes in a 45-44 overtime win over Tulsa on Oct. 1.

On Saturday, Jackson threw four touchdown passes in the first half and Jahiem White ran 61 yards for a fifth score, leading North Texas to a 40-10 halftime lead.

Jackson’s fifth TD throw, a 34-yard connection with Justin Stevenson made it 47-10 through three quarters. Jackson did not play in the fourth quarter.

The Mean Green (4-2, 2-0 American Conference) entered averaging 40.6 points per game and were the only FBS team with a top-10 passer and top-10 rusher in the nation. Jackson had 1,519 passing yards for fifth in the country and White’s 582 rushing yards placed him ninth. White had 105 yards on Saturday.

Jackson completed 24 of 31 passes for 349 yards. Stevenson caught two touchdown passes for the second consecutive game and finished with 122 yards on nine total receptions. The senior transfer from Wyoming has five TDs in the last three games.

Conner Harrell threw for 218 yards for the 49ers (0-6, 0-2). He had one TD pass and threw two interceptions.

Up next

Charlotte: at Temple next Saturday.

North Texas: at Navy on Oct. 24. —-

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