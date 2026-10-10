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Trey Cornist rushes for 114 yards and a TD to power UConn to 34-20 victory over Temple

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By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Cornist totaled 114 yards and one of Connecticut’s four rushing touchdowns and the Huskies beat Temple 34-20 on Saturday.

Cornist did his damage on seven carries for UConn (3-3). The Huskies also had touchdown runs from Kenji Christian, quarterback Kalieb Osborne and Cyncir Bowers, who had 84 yards on 18 rushes.

Osborne had a 12-yard touchdown run to give UConn a 7-0 lead to start the game and finished with 257 yards on 17-for-23 passing.

Temple’s Ajani Sheppard connected with JoJo Bermudez for a 79-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage to tie it.

Christian broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game and the Huskies moved back in front.

The Owls (2-4) answered with a trick-play touchdown, tying it 14-all on wide receiver Colin Chase’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Peter Clarke.

Carl Hardin’s 26-yard field goal gave Temple a 17-14 second-quarter lead.

Cornist had a 51-yard run before scoring from a yard out as the Huskies took a 21-17 lead and never trailed again.

UConn turned an Owls turnover into a 21-yard field goal by Jack O’Connor on the final play of the half.

Hardin’s 29-yard field goal accounted for the only points of the third quarter and cut it to 24-20.

Bowers ran it in from 8 yards out on the 10th play of a 62-yard drive to stretch the lead to 11 with 7:52 remaining. O’Connor capped the win with a 27-yard field goal with 1:05 left.

Sheppard finished with 260 yards on 19-for-25 passing.

Up next

Connecticut: Hosts Massachusetts on Oct. 23.

Temple: Hosts Charlotte on Saturday.

___

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