Duke women picked to win ACC again, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo named preseason player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Duke women’s basketball team was selected to win its third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship, while Notre Dame senior guard Hannah Hidalgo was named the conference’s preseason player of the year on Tuesday.

Duke received 49 of the possible 76 first-place votes from a panel of 18 head coaches and 58 media members.

Louisville was picked to finish second in the league after receiving 22 first-place votes. North Carolina was chosen to finish third, with Notre Dame fourth and N.C. State fifth.

UNC got one first-place vote, while Notre Dame received four.

Hidalgo, an AP All-American last season, averaged 25.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Fighting Irish.

She was joined on the preseason All-ACC team by Duke senior forward Toby Fournier, Virginia senior guard Kymore Johnson, Syracuse sophomore center Uche Izoje, N.C. State senior forwards Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks, Louisville junior guards Tajianna Roberts and Imari Berry, Georgia Tech junior guard Talayah Walker and California senior guard Lulu Twidale.

The preseason ACC All-Freshman team consisted of North Carolina guard Kate Harping, Notre Dame guard/forward Jacy Abii, Duke guards Autumn Fleary and Bella Flemings, Florida State forward Missy Odom and Clemson forward Kimora Fields.

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