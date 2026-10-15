Tai Baribo scores on PK, adds assist to lead DC United to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tai Baribo scored on a penalty kick then added an assist to lead D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

DC United (7-9-12) took a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute on Baribo’s PK. His 15th goal of the season came after he was fouled by Red Bulls midfielder Adri Mehmeti.

Baribo used his head to snag an assist on first-year defender Silvan Hefti’s header in the fifth minute of stoppage time and DC United led 2-0 at halftime. Keisuke Kurokawa helped set up Hefti’s second goal off a corner kick.

Defender Lucas Bartlett picked up his second yellow card, leaving DC United a man down from the 68th minute on and New York (10-13-6) cut it to 2-1 three minutes later on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s fifth goal. Emil Forsberg and Ronald Donkor had assists. Choupo-Moting and Forsberg both entered in the 57th minute.

Sean Johnson turned away six shots for DC United to keep the Red Bulls at bay.

Ethan Horvath had one save for New York, which began the day in eighth place in the Eastern Conference before losing to 12th-place DC.

United played New York to a 4-4 draw on the road in April. The club has gone 2-2-2 since the start of September, while the Red Bulls are 3-3-1 over the same span.

DC United improves to 5-5-5 at home and the Red Bulls fall to 5-7-3 on the road.

Up next

New York: Hosts Toronto FC on Saturday.

DC: At Orlando City on Saturday.

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