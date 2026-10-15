Columbia suspends coach Megan Griffith for 3 games after review of coaching behavior

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia has suspended women’s basketball coach Megan Griffith for the first three games of the upcoming season after a review determined she had coaching interactions with the team that didn’t align with expectations, the university said Thursday.

The review, which was conducted by an external firm, was done after the university received a complaint about Griffith’s coaching behavior during practices from a previous season.

She’ll miss the school’s opening game on Nov. 2 against Davidson as well a tournament in Nashville with games against Rhode Island and Belmont.

“I fully respect the process of the University review and take complete responsibility for everything that happens in the program, including the times my conduct fell short,” Griffith said in a statement. “As the head coach and a former student-athlete at Columbia University, there is nothing more important to me than the success and well-being of my players.”

The statement said Griffith “expressed regret for occasions in which her interactions with the team did not align with expectations.” The university also said the review did not require notice to the NCAA of any rules violations and did not involve any allegations of violations of the school’s anti-discrimination policies, Title IX or related policies.

The women’s basketball team said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that it was aware of the suspension.

“This is not indicative of our experience as part of this program, which has been overwhelmingly positive,” the team said in the statement. “We fully stand with and support Coach Griffith. This program is a family, and we pride ourselves on being a supportive and inclusive environment for all.

“We are ready to attack the season.”

Griffith, who graduated from the school, is the winningest coach in Columbia history and a three-time Ivy League Coach of the Year. She has gone 171-99 in her 11-year coaching career at the school.

Griffith has led the Lions to two NCAA Tournament at-large bids and the first victory in school history in the NCAAs. The school won the WBIT last season and has a challenging schedule this year with top teams Duke and Michigan coming to New York.

The Lions won three regular-season Ivy League titles from 2022-25.

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By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer