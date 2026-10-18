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DiLeva kicks career-long 53-yard FG in closing seconds, San Diego St. beats Fresno St. 26-23

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden Denegal and wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. each threw a touchdown pass, Cooper DiLeva kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds left, and San Diego State beat Fresno State 26-23 on Saturday night.

Lucky Sutton returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and had 110 yards rushing on 18 carries for San Diego State (3-4, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Denegal, who left in the second quarter and did not return, was 7-of-10 passing for 112 yards including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Hawkins.

Denegal suffered an ankle injury (x-rays were negative) and was replaced by freshman Stone Saunders, who was 6-of-11 passing for 61 yards.

Julius Gillick had two second-half rushing touchdowns for Fresno State (4-3, 1-2). Bryson Donelson added 62 yards rushing and a TD.

Saunders hit Jordan Napier for a 26-yard gain on third-and-10 and four plays later DiLeva kicked the winning field goal.

DiLeva also made kicks from 32, 30 and 40 yards.

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Fresno State:

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