Duke’s Robinson apologizes for on-field incident with female training staffer during injury stoppage

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson has apologized for aggressively swatting away the hand of a member of the team’s training staff as she arrived to tend to an injured teammate on the field during the Blue Devils’ loss to rival North Carolina.

Robinson posted a statement of apology on social media Sunday evening, and coach Manny Diaz said Monday afternoon that Robinson has also apologized privately. Diaz said the team will handle the matter internally, but wouldn’t elaborate on specifics of any potential discipline or other steps to address the incident.

“All those are being handled internally, and we’re confident in our plan with that,” Diaz said, “and that’s really all we’ll say about that.”

The incident took place midway through Saturday’s third quarter, coming after Duke safety DaShawn Stone stayed down after making a tackle on UNC running back Jaylen McGill. In a video widely shared on social media, Robinson is standing close and leaning forward to watch over two male staffers tending to Stone.

The female staffer then runs in and pushes Robinson away and to the side as she kneels down to assist, with Robinson using his right arm to swat her left hand off of him before stepping back in to stand over the group working with Stone.

“I was completely wrong, and she did not deserve that,” Robinson said in his public apology Sunday night, saying he had apologized to her directly after the game and that he was scared that a teammate he considers “like family to me” was seriously hurt.

“But being worried about him does not excuse how I treated her,” Robinson said. “I should have controlled my emotions, and I didn’t. I’m truly sorry for my actions and for letting her, myself and our program down. I have to be better than that.”

On Monday, Diaz said Robinson’s behavior had “fallen well below” the standard he expects of team members. Asked to elaborate on conversations he had with Robinson afterward, Diaz said: “I think that’s private, between he and I. I think his apology privately and publicly states where he was at.”

Duke lost 24-20 as UNC reclaimed the Victory Bell, presented to the rivalry game’s winner, for the first time since 2023. The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visit Virginia on Friday.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer