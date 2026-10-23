Hall of Famer and Southern coach Marshall Faulk says he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame running back and Southern University coach Marshall Faulk has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Faulk revealed his diagnosis on the podcast “The Caring Neurologist” on Wednesday, telling the host, “I want to help as many people as I can.”

The 53-year-old Faulk said he was not experiencing “issues” beyond hand rigidity and a few tremors, thanks to medication. He doesn’t believe the symptoms have gotten worse in the 18 months he’s been dealing with the disease.

Faulk is in his first season as Southern’s coach after serving as running backs coach at Colorado. He played 12 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

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