Alejado, Rice help Hawaii go the distance in 56-21 victory over Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three touchdown passes, DeVon Rice ran for three scores and Hawaii rolled past Northern Illinois 56-21 on Saturday in a cross-continent matchup.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 1-4 Mountain West) traveled 4,255 miles from Honolulu to Dekalb, marking the farthest any FBS team has ever traveled for a conference game within the United States. Hawaii previously made regular trips of 4,039 miles to play Louisiana Tech in Western Athletic Conference matchups.

On Saturday, Alejado completed 22 of 32 passes for 323 yards. His touchdowns were 13 yards and 12 yards to Frank Abreu and 44 yards to Josiah Fetui. Both touchdowns to Abreu came in the first half as Hawaii built a 35-14 lead at the break. Alejado was 17 of 22 for 237 yards in the first half.

Twelve receivers shared Hawaii’s 23 total receptions.

Rice scored on runs of 2, 33 and 5 yards. He finished with 71 yards on 12 carries.

Taron Dickens threw for 171 yards for the Huskies, including two touchdowns to DeAree Rogers, who had 115 yards on eight receptions.

The Huskies (0-7, 0-3) remain winless in their first season as a member of the Mountain West.

Up next

Northern Illinois: at UNLV next Saturday.

Hawaii: at UTEP on Nov. 7. ——-

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