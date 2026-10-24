Rogan makes game-winning sack on last play of game as Villanova upsets Lehigh again, 24-18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Rogan sacked Derek Morgan on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line and the clock ran out to give Villanova a second straight upset of Lehigh, winning 24-18 on Saturday.

The Wildcats upended the fifth-seeded Mountain Hawks 14-7 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last year before celebrating homecoming by holding on to hand the Stats Perform poll’s 11th-ranked team their second straight loss.

Lehigh had a 16-game league winning streak end a week after its 23-game regular-season streak was snapped by Cornell.

Lehigh dominated the second half after trailing 21-0 at halftime, pulling within 21-18 with 8:28 remaining, and holding the Wildcats to a field goal when they responded with an 11-play, 73-yard drive.

On the ensuing drive the Mountain Hawks had to start on their 5 after a muffed fair catch. Lehigh got six first downs, two on fourth down, before a pass interference penalty was good for a first down on the 2. Morgan threw two incompletions before he was wrapped up on a Rogan blitz.

Villanova had 227 yards to 82 for Lehigh in the first half. The Mountain Hawks had 290 yards in the second half to 110 for Villanova — with 65 coming on the field-goal drive.

Ja’Briel Mace rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Villanova, and Luke Yoder ran for 132 yards and a score for Lehigh.

Up next

Lehigh: Home against Bucknell on Saturday.

Villanova: At Lafayette on Saturday.

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