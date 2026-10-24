Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Rogan makes game-winning sack on last play of game as Villanova upsets Lehigh again, 24-18

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Rogan sacked Derek Morgan on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line and the clock ran out to give Villanova a second straight upset of Lehigh, winning 24-18 on Saturday.

The Wildcats upended the fifth-seeded Mountain Hawks 14-7 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last year before celebrating homecoming by holding on to hand the Stats Perform poll’s 11th-ranked team their second straight loss.

Lehigh had a 16-game league winning streak end a week after its 23-game regular-season streak was snapped by Cornell.

Lehigh dominated the second half after trailing 21-0 at halftime, pulling within 21-18 with 8:28 remaining, and holding the Wildcats to a field goal when they responded with an 11-play, 73-yard drive.

On the ensuing drive the Mountain Hawks had to start on their 5 after a muffed fair catch. Lehigh got six first downs, two on fourth down, before a pass interference penalty was good for a first down on the 2. Morgan threw two incompletions before he was wrapped up on a Rogan blitz.

Villanova had 227 yards to 82 for Lehigh in the first half. The Mountain Hawks had 290 yards in the second half to 110 for Villanova — with 65 coming on the field-goal drive.

Ja’Briel Mace rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Villanova, and Luke Yoder ran for 132 yards and a score for Lehigh.

Up next

Lehigh: Home against Bucknell on Saturday.

Villanova: At Lafayette on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.