Anton Salétros has goal, assist to rally Fire to 3-2 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Anton Salétros had a goal and an assist to help the Chicago Fire rally for a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

With the victory, Chicago (15-10-6) reached the 50-point plateau in back-to-back seasons for the second time in club history — also doing so in 2000-01.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute when first-year defender Tomás Jacob took passes from Miguel Almirón and Mauricio Amaro and scored his fourth goal. Almirón’s assist was his eighth of the season and Amaro collected his first in his ninth career appearance.

Chicago pulled even on the second goal by Salétros, unassisted in the 30th minute and the tie stood through halftime.

The Fire took a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute when Anzor Mekvabishvili stole the ball and scored his first goal in his third appearance in the league.

Chicago grabbed a two-goal lead in the 60th minute when Salétros notched his third assist in setting up Philip Zinckernagel for his sixth netter this season.

Breel Embolo used his head to score off a long assist from Elías Báez to cut it to 3-2 eight minutes later. Amaro was also credited with an assist on Embolo’s second goal in his first nine MLS matches.

Chris Brady finished with one save for Chicago, which snapped a two-match skid.

Lucas Hoyos did not have a save for Atlanta United (8-17-6). The club’s 10 losses at home this season are the most in the league.

The Fire beat Atlanta United 1-0 at Soldier Field in early April.

Up next

Chicago: Hosts Orlando City on Wednesday.

Atlanta: At New York City FC on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here