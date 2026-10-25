Calvin Russell’s 4-yard TD catch lifts Syracuse to 31-30 overtime win over North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Calvin Russell III caught a 4-yard touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion pass, to give Syracuse a 31-30 overtime win over North Carolina on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had opened overtime with a Demon June 3-yard touchdown catch.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-4) was poised to take the lead earlier following Tylik Hill’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left. But Shay Barker missed the ensuing extra-point attempt, keeping the game tied 23-23.

Syracuse’s offense, stagnant for most of the game, got the big play it was looking for from Umari Hatcher. The senior’s 76-yard touchdown catch cut the deficit to 20-17 with 11:01 left.

North Carolina drove down to the Syracuse 4-yard line on its next possession before settling for a Rece Verhoff 22-yard field goal.

Ahmad Miller led Syracuse with 125 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Hatcher had four catches for a team-high 103 yards.

Jaylen McGill paced North Carolina with 62 yards on 12 carries, while June rushed nine times for 53 yards. June’s 25-yard touchdown run — the Tar Heels’ longest of the season — on fourth-and-1 made it 20-10 early in the third quarter.

Steve Angeli, making his first start for the Orange since a loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, completed 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Billy Edwards started fast for North Carolina, completing his first 11 passes for 99 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Jordan Shipp. The Tar Heels scored on their first two drives, taking a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Syracuse answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Miller to slice the deficit to 10-7.

Edwards threw for a season-high 271 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-44 passing. Shipp had 102 yards on eight catches.

The takeaway

Syracuse: Angeli stepped up in wake of injuries to Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson, giving the Orange their first ACC win.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels missed a prime opportunity to creep closer to bowl eligibility.

Up next

Syracuse: Hosts No. 23 SMU next Saturday.

North Carolina: Hosts No. 1 Miami next Saturday.

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By DOUG BONJOUR

Associated Press