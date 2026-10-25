Arch Manning and No. 19 Texas hang on to beat No. 7 Ole Miss 34-27 after blowing 21-point lead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass and had his first two rushing scores of the season, including the tiebreaker in the fourth quarter, and No. 19 Texas held on for a wild 34-27 victory over seventh-ranked Mississippi after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half Saturday night.

The Longhorns also nearly squandered a 10-point lead in the final two minutes when receiver Emmett Mosley IV couldn’t hang on to an onside kick and the Rebels recovered to stay alive. But Trinidad Chambliss’ pass into the end zone on the final play was intercepted by Jelani McDonald.

Raleek Brown had 157 yards rushing, including a 47-yard run that set up Manning’s 1-yard stroll untouched around the end for a 31-24 lead when his fake handoff fooled everyone.

Manning and coach Steve Sarkisian cooled the criticism that emerged from consecutive losses to unranked teams that sent the Longhorns (5-2, 2-2 SEC) tumbling from the top spot.

They also avoided the firestorm that would have come from losing a third straight game after going ahead by double digits — each lead bigger than the one before it.

Chambliss threw two touchdown passes Horatio Fields after Kam Franklin recovered a fumble by Manning in the end zone as the Rebels (5-2, 3-2) erased a 24-3 halftime deficit.

The Longhorns got the ball to start the second half after a goal-line stand just before halftime, but Manning was hit from the blind side by Blake Purchase. Franklin picked up the bouncing ball at the 5, lost control of it and then recovered it in the end zone.

On the next possession, Franklin hit Manning head-on for a sack that put Texas in third-and-16 and sent Manning to the sideline for a medical check. He tried to come back, but was forced to sit for the play. Texas punted after a handoff from backup KJ Lacey Jr. Manning returned on the next series.

Defensive penalties by Texas fueled the drive to Fields’ 6-yard touchdown catch as the Longhorns finished with season highs of 14 penalties for 121 yards. Fields made a nice contested catch in the end zone from 27 yards to get the Rebels even at 24 early in the fourth.

It was a rough night for Texas receiver Cam Coleman. The high-priced Auburn transfer dropped what should have been an easy 59-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. On the first play of the second half, he fell hard on his left shoulder trying to make a diving catch and had to be helped to the sideline.

The takeaway

Ole Miss: The Rebels were on the verge of getting blown out when they faced fourth down late in the first half, and the prospect of Texas getting the ball to finish the first half and start the second half with a 24-3 lead. But punter Oscar Bird ran 17 yards on a fake, and Ole Miss ended up with a great scoring chance. Texas stiffened and took the 21-point lead to the locker room.

Texas: The Longhorns can’t expect to keep winning with the mistakes they’re making. The penalties included several personal fouls that were simply avoidable, and special teams was a problem again.

Up next

Ole Miss: Auburn at home next Saturday.

Texas: Mississippi State in the last of three straight home games next Saturday.

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By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer