Randy Bennett thrilled to be back home to lead Arizona State basketball

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Randy Bennett turned down repeated overtures to leave Saint Mary’s for bigger schools, yet always kept an eye on his hometown team.

Bennett grew up about 10 minutes from Arizona State’s campus and has always rooted for the Sun Devils, even during his 25 years with the Gaels.

So when the Arizona State job opened, coinciding with Gonzaga’s departure from the West Coast Conference, the 64-year-old coach decided it was time to come home.

“How many guys get a chance to coach in their hometown at the big school?” Bennett said. “I’ve always thought it could be a great job. I still think it can be.”

Bennett had plenty of success at Saint Mary’s, leading the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament 12 times while earning WCC coach of the year honors seven times.

He faces a different kind of challenge at Arizona State.

While Saint Mary’s typically only had Gonzaga to worry about, the Sun Devils play in the Big 12, one of the nation’s toughest conferences with six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Arizona State had some success under previous coach Bobby Hurley, including consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2018-19, but didn’t win consistently enough. The Sun Devils won a combined 19 Big 12 games over their last three seasons under Hurley and had not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2023 before he was fired after last season.

“It’s a physical conference,” said guard Emmanuel Innocenti, a transfer from Gonzaga. It’s a challenge every game. I think that’s really good for us players.

Bennett has reloaded Arizona State’s roster primarily through the transfer portal, including two players who followed him from Saint Mary’s.

Forward Paulius Murauskas was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal after averaging 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season. Forward Dillan Shaw had a strong freshman season at Saint Mary’s, shooting 42% from 3-point range last season.

When they both decided to leave Moraga, there wasn’t much doubt where they were headed.

“It was right move for me because coach is really great coach. I really trust him,” Murauskas said. “I think I really improved from my freshman to sophomore season, from sophomore to junior season. I just got better. I just really trust his coaching and all coaching staff.”

Bennett was able to win at Saint Mary’s by recruiting hard-nosed players who fit into his style of play. Moving to the Big 12 gives him access to higher-rated recruits, but they still must be willing to play within the framework Bennett established through all those successful years with the Gaels.

“Better teams at the end of the year are teams that defend, rebound, take care of the ball,” Bennett said. “We want to be able to score at a high clip as well. We’re working on that.”

Bennett’s return has ramped up the excitement level for Arizona State fans.

The Sun Devils were picked to finish 12th in the 16-team Big 12, but have talent and one of the nation’s tallest teams. Bennett also has a track record for getting the most out of his players, so don’t be surprised if the Sun Devils exceed outside expectations.

“I think a lot of people are excited because new coach, new team,” Murauskas said. “So I think energy is up. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans.”

Neither can Bennett, now that he’s back home.

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By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer