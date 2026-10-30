UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava ‘heartbroken’ as injury ends his season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava says he’s “heartbroken” his season was cut short because of injury.

He was hurt in a win at Oregon on Oct. 11. Late in the first half, Iamaleava was tackled by two defenders and his left leg appeared to get twisted. He returned after missing one play, but then didn’t come out to start the second half.

“Well, I’m heartbroken the way my season ended. I’ve finally accepted that this year is really over for me,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday in his first public comments. “This wasn’t a part of the plan, but I believe everything happens for a reason. I gave this game and my brothers everything I had and I’ll continue to lean on God and trust His plan. I’ll be back.”

Coach Bob Chesney confirmed the following week that Iamaleava would miss the rest of the season and was expected to have surgery. Iamaleava threw for 982 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, and ran for 144 yards and one touchdown.

The seventh-ranked Bruins (7-0) host Nevada (3-4) on Saturday. Ty Dieffenbach will make his third start in place of Iamaleava. The senior has passed for 505 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Iamaleava has one year of eligibility remaining after transferring from Tennessee in April 2025.

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer