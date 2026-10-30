Roston Chase sparks Bangladesh collapse to keep West Indies hopes up in 1st test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Roston Chase claimed 3-25 and kept alive the West Indies’ hopes of beating Bangladesh after three days of the first cricket test on Friday.

Chase’s off-spin was instrumental in triggering a collapse as Bangladesh slumped to 79-6 and a lead of 106 runs in the second innings at stumps, which was early due to bad light.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who had figures of 5-53 in the first innings, took 2-19 to complement his captain.

“Whatever score they give us tomorrow, we are going to chase it down,” West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer said.

“It is unfortunate that we didn’t get past their total, but it was a great effort from the guys to come back and have Bangladesh at 79-6. We bowled in disciplined areas, stuck to our team plans and everyone really hustled out there in the heat.”

The West Indies conceded a 27-run first-innings lead and pace bowler Shamar Joseph struck in the second over of Bangladesh’s reply, dismissing opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck.

Chase then removed Shadman Islam, the centurion in the first innings, for 13 and Towhid Hridoy for 2 in the space of three balls. Then Chase took out counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto on 10.

Warrican sent back Liton Das, trapping him lbw for 4, leaving Bangladesh at 35-5.

Warrican also broke the brief resistance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz by rattling his stump on 9 as Bangladesh was reduced to 53-6.

Jaker Ali and Nayeem Hasan were batting on 18 runs each when play was called off.

“We will try to score as many runs as possible,” Nayeem said. “Jaker bhai and I are batting now. If we can bat for a long time it will be good for us. Even 200 runs would be a very good total, but we will try to score more.”

Jaker came into the side as a concussion substitute for Mominul Haque, who received a blow on his head while fielding at short leg.

Nayeem earlier returned figures of 4-33 with his off-spin to bowl West Indies out for 245 after the visitor resumed the day at 134-4.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s stubbornness rewarded him with his third half-century from 164 balls when he flicked Taijul Islam for a single.

However, soon after his laborious fifty he edged a delivery off pacer Shoriful Islam to second slip, ending a 65-run partnership with Justin Greaves for the fifth wicket.

Chanderpaul played 184 balls for 56 runs that included six fours and one six.

After Chanderpaul’s departure, Greaves and Chase looked solid in the crease as they took the side past 200 runs.

But Nayeem dismissed Greaves on 46 and followed with the wickets of Shamar Joseph and Warrican to confirm Bangladesh’s lead on the first innings. Chase was stranded on 43.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 272 in its first innings.

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