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No. 13 Notre Dame takes on Villanova in Rome, Italy

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By AP News

Villanova Wildcats vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Rome; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

LINE: Fighting Irish -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Notre Dame will play Villanova at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy.

Notre Dame went 25-11 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 77.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Villanova went 25-8 overall with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 20.0 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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