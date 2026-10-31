Arizona freshman R.J. Mosley taken off on cart with left leg injury against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Arizona freshman receiver R.J. Mosley was taken off on a cart with an apparently serious injury to his left leg late in the third quarter of the No. 22 Wildcats’ game at No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Mosley caught a pass underneath on third-and-18 and went down short of the first down after a hit from Texas Tech cornerback Amier Boyd. Mosley reached toward his left knee as he was sitting before lying down.

Mosley stayed on campus and was getting X-rays for a lower-body injury, according to ESPN, which elected not to show a replay of the hit.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita prayed as Mosley received medical attention, and his teammates surrounded him while the crowd cheered as he was driven off the field.

The Wildcats were already without top receiver Tré Spivey, whose season was cut short by a broken foot. Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter also have missed time but were playing against the Red Raiders.

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