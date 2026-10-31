Colorado beats Kansas State 27-24 in OT on Wilson’s TD pass to Charlie Williams

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Isaac Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Williams in overtime, powering Colorado past Kansas State 27-24 Saturday.

The Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4 Big 12), who snapped a five-game losing streak, surrendered Blake Barnett’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley with 2 seconds left in regulation, but kept the Wildcats (4-4, 1-4) to a field goal in the extra period.

Facing third-and-9 from the 11, Wilson faked a handoff to Richard Young, who scored two touchdowns, and hit Williams over the middle for the game-winner.

In the most extensive action of his four collegiate seasons, including three at Alabama, Young ran 24 times for a career-high 120 yards, including 14 in overtime. He scored from 2 yards out in the first half and put Colorado ahead 21-14 with a 22-yard scamper with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the ball back at their 38 with 55 seconds left in regulation and needed just six plays to tie it on Barnett’s short toss to Oakley while under heavy pressure.

They lined up to go for 2 and the win but after a Colorado timeout, Kansas State first-year head coach Collin Klein instead sent out kicker Luis Rodriguez to tie it and send the game to overtime.

Barnett finished 18 of 28 for 224 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. Wilson was 14 of 21 for 185 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Colorado won the overtime coin flip and chose to play defense. The Wildcats stalled at the 7 and Rodriguez, who missed his first two field goal tries, gave Kansas State its first lead with a 25-yarder.

Colorado’s JaQuail Smith raced around the left end untouched for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie. The Wildcats responded quickly, moving 75 yards in four plays with the payoff coming on tight end Linkon Cure’s 33-yard touchdown catch-and-run to knot it back up at 14-all.

The game was tied 7-all at halftime. Young scored from 2 yards out and Barnett threw a 28-yard TD pass to Josh Manning.

Rodriguez, who came into the game 11-for-11 on field goal attempts, missed from 49 yards in the first half and 43 yards with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Takeaway

Kansas State: QB Dillon Duff’s first start didn’t last long. He was replaced by Barnett after the Wildcats went three-and-out on their first three possessions.

Colorado: Young had never even carried 10 times in a game before Saturday.

Up Next

Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Colorado: Visits Arizona State on Saturday.

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By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Sports Writer