Humphrey scores 2 TDs and New Mexico beats San Jose State to remain unbeaten in Mountain West games

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey rushed for two touchdowns and New Mexico beat San Jose State 21-16 on Saturday to win its fifth straight game and remain unbeaten in Mountain West Conference games.

Humphrey capped two first half drives with 1- and 7-yard scoring runs and the Lobos (7-1, 4-0) led 14-9 at halftime. Toa Fa’avae connected with Cade Keith for a 20-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to go up 21-9.

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa cut the lead to five with under 11 minutes left with an 89-yard pick-6 but the Spartans’ final four possessions ended twice on downs and twice on interceptions, including Austin Brawley’s pick at the New Mexico goal line in the final seconds.

The Spartans’ (4-5, 2-3) only offensive points came on three Trajan Sinatra field goals (4-5, 2-3).

Fa’avae threw for 101 yards with a TD but was intercepted three times. Kiefer Sibley rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries.

Luke Weaver threw for 190 yards and was picked off twice for San Jose State, which had just 48 yards rushing. Carson Clark had 91 yards receiving.

The Spartans had won the last four meetings. The Lobos won for the first time at San Jose since 1969 after seven losses and a tie.

Up next

New Mexico: At Nevada next Friday.

San Jose State: Home against Northern Illinois next Saturday.

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