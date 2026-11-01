Konrardy hits field goal as time expires to lift Iowa State past No. 24 Oklahoma State, 51-49

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyle Konrardy made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa State a 51-49 victory over No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

It was a game of big plays for the Cyclones (4-4, 2-3 Big 12), who snapped a two-game losing streak in which they had scored just 13 points.

Jaylen Raynor threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a score. Aiden Flora rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was unbelievable for our guys,” Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers said. “They needed this one in the worst way.”

Oklahoma State (5-3, 3-2) took a 49-48 lead with 53 seconds left when quarterback Drew Mestemaker faked a handoff and flipped a pass to Wyatt Young, who went 7 yards for the touchdown. But Young was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play and the penalty was assessed on the kickoff, giving the Cyclones better field position.

“Obviously, a super disappointing one,” Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris said. “Just self-inflicted wounds like crazy.”

Iowa State went 47 yards in five plays to set up the winner, including a 33-yard pass from Raynor to Jamal Polite on the first play.

“Konrardy’s the best kicker in the country,” Rogers said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

The two teams combined for 1,114 yards of offense. Six scoring plays went for 40 yards or more.

“They had explosive runs, explosive passes,” Morris said.

Mestemaker threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins had 194 rushing yards. Polite had 171 receiving yards.

“It’s tough,” Mestemaker said of the loss. “It sucks. Every part of it.”

“We’ll get criticized for how much they scored,” Rogers said. “But that team is really good. They’ve done that to everybody.”

An early turning point came in the second quarter, after Iowa State tied it at 14 on a 2-yard pass from Raynor to Easton Miller. The Cyclones recovered an onside kick, then scored three plays later on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Raynor to Polite.

“Obviously giving them two possessions in the first half was a huge deal,” Morris said. “They did a nice job of keeping the ball away from us.”

It is the first win over a ranked team for Rogers since coming to Iowa State in the offseason.

“I’m happy for the players,” Rogers said. “That’s kind of who I live through. I’ll wake up in the morning and be the same way as if we lost — I’ll pick apart everything and say, ‘What are we doing?’ That’s who I am.”

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had a chance to keep pace with the Big 12 leaders, but squandered it with the inability to stop Iowa State’s offense and untimely mistakes. Young’s penalty after his touchdown was the biggest mistake, a play that Morris called, “the most selfish play of the night.” “It’s hard,” Mestemaker said. “(Young) plays his best when he’s walking that line. Obviously we can’t have that happen and he knows it.”

Iowa State: Raynor was replaced in the second half of last Saturday’s 39-3 loss at Arizona, but Rogers said this week he would remain as the starter. Raynor rewarded his coach’s optimism with one of his best games of the season, completing 18 of 28 passes. “He’s a winner,” Rogers said. “We believe in him. He’s been an unbelievable leader for us. And there was no doubt in my mind what he could do.”

Up next

Oklahoma State: At Kansas State next Saturday.

Iowa State: At Baylor next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.