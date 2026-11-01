No. 5 Arizona squares off against No. 22 UCLA in Las Vegas, Nevada

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona will face No. 22 UCLA at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arizona went 36-3 overall with a 17-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

UCLA went 24-12 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2025-26 season. The Bruins averaged 6.7 steals, 3.0 blocks and 8.3 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press