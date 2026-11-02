Sellers opens with triple-double, No. 16 Washington women secure 79-63 win over UC San Diego

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers opened the season with a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 16 Washington pulled away in the second half for a 79-63 win over UC San Diego on Monday.

Brynn McGaughy had 13 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and three steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell had 22 points and North Carolina transfer Tilda Trygger, a 6-foot-6 transfer from N.C. State, had eight points and 13 rebounds.

With Sellers grabbing a career-high for rebounds, Washington dominating the boards 54-26, including a plus-10 in offensive rebounds, and a 46-16 difference on points in the paint. The assists were also a career high for Sellers as she recorded the first triple-double at Washinton since 2016.

Coryn Watts had 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Tritons, two-time defending Big West Conference champions. Erin Condron added 14 points and Sadie Sin added 12 off the bench.

UC San Diego kept pace in the first half, turning 11 Husky turnovers into seven points and hitting seven 3-pointers. The Tritons were up five but went scoreless over the last four minutes of the first half and a Sellers 3-pointer in the last minute tied the game at 31 at halftime.

McCaughy scored five points in an 8-2 burst early in the second half to give the Huskies the lead for good at 41-36. After a Tritons’ 3, Sellers had a three-point play and seven points in an 8-0 run for a 49-39 lead in the last minute of the third quarter.

Both teams finished with a flourish as UC San Diego was 9 of 15 in the fourth and Washington was 13 of 17, both hitting three 3s.

Up next

UC San Diego: Home against San Diego on Saturday

Washington: Hom against Pacific on Thursday.

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