Watkins returns with 21 points, Hall scores 22 in debut as USC rolls past UNLV for a 100-68 victory.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 21 points in her return after missing last season with an ACL injury, freshman Saniyah Hall added 22 in her collegiate debut and No. 3 Southern California defeated UNLV 100-68 on Monday.

Jazzy Davidson led all scorers with 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting for the Trojans. Hall added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kennedy Smith contributed 12 points and Sitaya Fagan had 11 for USC, giving the Trojans five scorers in double figures. Watkins added five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Maia Rosarion led UNLV with 12 points and Jayla Constant added 10. Meadow Roland grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who finished with a 40-35 rebounding advantage.

Watkins scored 11 points during a decisive third quarter in which USC outscored UNLV 31-10, stretching a 52-39 halftime lead to 83-49. The Trojans made 14 of 20 shots in the period while holding the Lady Rebels to 3-for-16 shooting.

Hall scored seven points and Davidson added six in the third, with both making all three of their field-goal attempts. UNLV missed all five of its 3-point attempts and went without a field goal over the final 4:14 of the quarter.

USC shot 58.8% overall and held a 52-24 advantage in points in the paint. The Trojans forced 24 turnovers, converting them into 32 points, and recorded 13 steals.

Hall scored nine points in the first quarter as USC built a 29-15 lead. UNLV outscored the Trojans 24-23 in the second quarter, making four of six 3-pointers before USC pulled away after halftime.

Up next

UNLV hosts UTSA on Friday

USC hosts Utah State on Sunday

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press