No. 22 Oklahoma State women cruise to an 81-39 season-opening win over Southern

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 22 points in her Oklahoma State debut, Nene Ndiaye added 16 points and the No. 22 Cowgirls eased to an 81-39 season-opening win over Southern on Monday.

Oklahoma State entered as the Big 12 Conference preseason favorite for the first time in program history after coming off a 24-win season that included the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2020-21.

Coach Jacie Hoyt, in her fifth season, rebuilt the roster with 11 newcomers — nine transfers and two freshmen — to go with the lone returner Stailee Heard.

Oklahoma State scored 19 of the opening 23 points of the game as Southern started just 2 of 9 from the field. Ndiaye had eight points in the first quarter and Crooks added seven as the Cowgirls led 25-13.

Oklahoma State led 46-23 at halftime behind double-digit points from Crooks, Heard and Ndiaye. Then, the Cowgirls outscored Southern 20-4 in the third quarter.

Heard finished with 12 points, and Yuting Deng and Liv McGill grabbed double-digit rebounds to help Oklahoma State control the glass 54-30. Crooks, the Big 12 preseason player of the year who transferred from Iowa State, was 9 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 at the line in 24 minutes.

Zaria Hurston scored 10 points for Southern, the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion.

Up next

Southern: Plays at No. 23 Illinois on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Morgan State on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here