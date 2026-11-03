Clara Strack scores 17 as No. 14 Kentucky women use dominate front line to top Morehead State 85-42

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 17 points and No. 14 Kentucky dominated inside to roll to a 85-42 season-opening win over Morehead State on Monday night.

Strack, Ajsa Sivka, who had 12 points, and Me’Arah O’Neal, who scored 10, gave the Wildcats an imposing front line of three 6-foot-5 starters.

Diana Collins added 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and reserves Maddy Greenway and Emily McDonald had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Kentucky, which had three starters taken in the WNBA draft, reloaded by luring Sivka, a 2025 WNBA draft pick, from Slovenia and O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, from Florida.

Kensley Feltner scored 16 points for the Eagles and Lanae Riley had 11.

Savanna Swords, who grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench, had six points as the Wildcats scored the first 13 points of the game and led 18-4 after one quarter. The Eagles started 2 of 12 with Alonna Poole making both baskets off the bench.

A 15-3 run early in the second quarter helped push the lead to 42-15 at the half. Strack had 13 points while Morehead State was 5 of 25 from the field, one basket less than Strack had.

The lead steadily increased in the second half.

Kentucky had a 49-30 rebounding advantage, 16-7 on the offensive end, and outscored the Eagles 54-20 inside.

Up next

Morehead State: Home against Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Kentucky: Home against Northern Kentucky on Friday.

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