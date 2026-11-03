Cambridge scores 22, Elsa Lemmila records double-double and No. 18 Ohio State women beat UIC 81-34

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 22 points and nine rebounds, Elsa Lemmila added 15 points and 11 boards, and No. 18 Ohio State beat UIC 81-34 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Buckeyes have eight returning players, including five who started at least 16 games apiece last season and 75% of the team’s total scoring. The group is led by Cambridge, who became the second player in program history to score 800 points in a season in 2025-26.

The game was tied at 7-all with 5:33 left in the first quarter before Ohio State closed on a 20-0 run. Then, the Buckeyes had runs of 11-0 and 12-0 in the second for a 50-13 lead at halftime.

Sydney Mobley scored 14 points off the bench and Kennedy Cambridge had 10 points and three steals for Ohio State. Cambridge broke the program record for steals in a single season with 130 in 2025-26.

Julia Coleman led UIC with 10 points. The Flames were selected sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Buckeye defense stifled the Flames to 24% shooting from the field (14 of 58) and 10% shooting from 3-point range (2 of 20).

Up next

UIC: Plays at Robert Morris on Thursday.

Ohio State: Continues a six-game homestand on Thursday against Central Michigan.

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