Freshman Miles Sadler has 16 points and 9 assists to lead West Virginia over Niagara 91-46

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Miles Sadler scored 16 points to go with nine assists and led six in double-figure scoring as West Virginia rolled to a 91-46 victory over Niagara on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Sadler, a 6-foot guard who attended Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, was 6 of 14 from the field with one 3-pointer, and matched a team-high with three steals.

Brenen Lorient scored 13 points for West Virginia. Finley Bizjack and Javan Buchanan added 11 points each, and Mouhamed Sylla chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Logan Woods led Niagrara with 12 points.

Coming off a 21-win season, coach Ross Hodge returns for his second season at the helm at West Virginia. Hodge is the fourth WVU coach to win 20 games in his first season with the Mountaineers, joining Bob Huggins, George King and Lee Patton.

West Virginia is 102-16 in season openers, including 108-10 in home openers.

Up next

Niagara: At home against Morgan State on Saturday.

West Virginia: Hosts Stetson on Friday.

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