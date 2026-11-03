Sacramento State beats William Jessup 90-74 as Larry Hughes Jr. scores 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. had 24 points in Sacramento State’s 90-74 win against William Jessup on Monday, the season opener for both teams.

Hughes added three steals for the Hornets. Marcus Wilson scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line. Osiris Grady shot 5 for 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Cayden McDaniel finished with 24 points and two steals for the Warriors. William Jessup also got 14 points and three steals from Aleksandar Mitrovic. Tom Parsons finished with eight points.

Up next

Sacramento State visits Santa Clara on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press