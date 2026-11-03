Jaden Matingou scores 20, hits winner as Hawaii edges Seattle U 74-73 in season opener

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden Matingou hit a go-ahead jumper with one second left and scored 20 points to lift Hawaii to a 74-73 victory over Seattle University on Monday night in a season opener.

Matingou made 5 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and 9 of 12 free throws for the Rainbow Warriors. Chance Trujillo made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Marcus Adams Jr. scored 12 off the bench and Zack Davidson added 11 points.

Will Heimbrodt and Mason Williams both scored 20 for the Redhawks. Halvine Dzellat totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

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