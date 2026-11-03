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Missouri Tigers begin season at home against the Cleveland State Vikings

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By AP News

Cleveland State Vikings at Missouri Tigers

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri opens the season at home against Cleveland State.

Missouri went 20-13 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Tigers averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 22.3 bench points last season.

Cleveland State went 11-22 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free-throw line and 32.4 from beyond the arc.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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