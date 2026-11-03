Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Longwood to meet in cross-conference matchup

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Longwood Lancers at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Longwood face off in non-conference action.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Hawks averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.7 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Longwood finished 16-16 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Lancers gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.