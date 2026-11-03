Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Longwood to meet in cross-conference matchup

Longwood Lancers at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Longwood face off in non-conference action.
Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 24-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Hawks averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.7 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Longwood finished 16-16 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Lancers gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press